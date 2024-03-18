Weezer Sells Out Madison Square Garden And More

(TOC) After teasing an upcoming North American tour on social media and putting tickets on sale last week, Weezer have sold out massive, iconic venues across the country, including New York City's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Intuit Dome, the first night at Washington, D.C.'s The Anthem, and Chicago, IL's Allstate Arena.
The band's hottest tour yet is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their career-defining, self-titled debut Weezer, also known as the 'Blue Album.' They will play Weezer (the Blue Album) in full along with other fan favorites, rarities and more. On this anniversary tour produced by Live Nation, Weezer will be joined by The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. as support.
On Friday, Weezer kicked off the 30th anniversary shows in style at Lodge Room in Los Angeles with Dogstar as support. The full-circle moment mirrored the band's March 1992 show at Raji's where they ended up opening for Dogstar in an unlikely turn of events.
The name "Weezer" was coined in a conversation with the show's booker. This time around, the band got to celebrate with old friends and new, playing Weezer (the Blue Album) in full with Dominic Fike joining in for a brilliant rendition of "Say It Ain't So."
VOYAGE TO THE BLUE PLANET TOUR DATES:
Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena X
Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Scotiabank Arena
Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden X
Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem* X
Sun, Sept. 15 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*
Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena
Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena
Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 - Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome X
X Sold Out
