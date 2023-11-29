Foo Fighters And Weezer Lead Shaky Knees Lineup

(C3) Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, and Weezer will headline the 2024 edition of Shaky Knees taking place May 3-5 at Central Park in downtown Atlanta. The stacked lineup, known for its impeccable rock curation, features over 60 artists across four stages including Queens of the Stone Age, Arcade Fire, Girl in Red, Billy Idol, The Offspring, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant, Interpol and many more.

Presale tickets are available starting Thursday, November 30th at 10am ET and fans can sign up now for the Presale passcode for the first and best chance to secure 3-Day and 1-Day tickets at the lowest possible price. A general on sale will follow if tickets remain.

VIP Tickets include up-close, prime viewing areas at three stages, plus a viewing platform with elevated sightlines of the main stage. VIP also includes two VIP Lounges that feature shady seating, premium air-conditioned restrooms, full-service cash bars, along with complimentary beer and water.

Platinum Tickets include exclusive viewing areas at three stages, a Platinum viewing deck with elevated sightlines of the main stage, and access to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge featuring a full-service open bar, complimentary bites and catered dinner, relaxed seating, premium air-conditioned restrooms, concierge services and more. To purchase 3-Day or 1-Day Tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www.shakykneesfestival.com/tickets.

Related Stories

The Killers, The Lumineers and Muse Lead Shaky Knees Lineup

Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket Lead Festival Lineup

Stevie Nicks, The Strokes Lead Shaky Knees Lineup

News > Shaky Knees