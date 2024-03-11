Weezer Celebrating Anniversary Of Blue Album With Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Weezer have announced that they will celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, a.k.a. The Blue Album, with their Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour.
The tour will feature support from The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. and is set to kick off on September 4th in Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center and will wrap up in Los Angeles on October 11th.
According to the announcement, "Separate from their tour, the band also announces a special anniversary event on March 15th at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles with Dogstar as support. This exciting full-circle moment mirrors the band's March 1992 show at Raji's where they ended up opening for Dogstar in an unlikely turn of events. The name "Weezer" was coined in a conversation with the show's booker. They will be playing Weezer (the Blue Album) front to back alongside some very special guests."
An instantly recognizable cultural touchstone of the 1990s, Weezer (the Blue Album) has garnered such a firm place in the musical pantheon of the last three decades that it serves as an entry point into music for nascent listeners. A testament to the band's staying power, tracks like "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So" have earned hundreds of millions of streams and endless placements in TV shows and movies.
Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Scotiabank Arena
Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*
Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*
Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena
Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat, Oct 5, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena
Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 - Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome
Foo Fighters And Weezer Lead Shaky Knees Lineup
The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Announce 2024 Tour
Weezer Recruit Modest Mouse, Future islands, More For Indie Rock Roadtrip
Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet Lead Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
Eagles, Paul McCartney Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute Lineup- Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry and Lakeview Plot U.S. Tour- more
Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works- Five Finger Death Punch, Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail U.S. Tour Announced- more
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 1: Documentaries Galore!
Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises are Red Hot!
Eagles, Paul McCartney Lead Jimmy Buffett Tribute Lineup
10cc Announces First US Tour In Over 30 Years
Marty Friedman Announces New Album With 'illumination' Visualizer
Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket Plot Summer Tour
311 Tap AWOLNATION and Neon Trees For Unity Tour
Weezer Celebrating Anniversary Of Blue Album With Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Staind, Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry and Lakeview Plot U.S. Tour
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Scores Global Hit With 'The Mandrake Project'