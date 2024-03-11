Weezer Celebrating Anniversary Of Blue Album With Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour

Weezer have announced that they will celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, a.k.a. The Blue Album, with their Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour.

The tour will feature support from The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. and is set to kick off on September 4th in Saint Paul, Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center and will wrap up in Los Angeles on October 11th.

According to the announcement, "Separate from their tour, the band also announces a special anniversary event on March 15th at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles with Dogstar as support. This exciting full-circle moment mirrors the band's March 1992 show at Raji's where they ended up opening for Dogstar in an unlikely turn of events. The name "Weezer" was coined in a conversation with the show's booker. They will be playing Weezer (the Blue Album) front to back alongside some very special guests."

An instantly recognizable cultural touchstone of the 1990s, Weezer (the Blue Album) has garnered such a firm place in the musical pantheon of the last three decades that it serves as an entry point into music for nascent listeners. A testament to the band's staying power, tracks like "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So" have earned hundreds of millions of streams and endless placements in TV shows and movies.

Wed, Sept. 4, 2024 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Fri, Sept. 6, 2024 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat, Sept. 7, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Sun, Sept. 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Scotiabank Arena

Tues, Sept. 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed, Sept. 11, 2024 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri, Sept. 13, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sat, Sept. 14, 2024 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

Tues, Sept. 17, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Wed, Sept. 18, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Fri, Sept. 20, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Sat, Sept. 21, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Fri, Sept. 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sat, Sept. 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sun, Sept. 29, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Tues, Oct. 1, 2024 - Loveland, CO - Blue FCU Arena

Fri, Oct. 4, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, Oct 5, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Rogers Arena

Sun, Oct. 6, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tues, Oct. 8, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Wed, Oct. 9, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Fri, Oct. 11, 2024 - Inglewood, CA- Intuit Dome

