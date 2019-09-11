Blackberry Smoke Announce Live Album And Concert Film
Blackberry Smoke have announced that they will be releasing a brand new live album and concert film, that will be entitled "Live In Atlanta," on December 6th.
It was captured during the band's Brothers And Sisters Holiday Homecoming show at the Tabernacle in Atlanta last November and will be released in various formats including limited edition colored triple vinyl, 2-disc CD with bonus tracks and a limited edition double DVD set.
Frontman Charle Starr had this to say, "We are really excited to have everyone experience an Atlanta Homecoming show at the Tabernacle. With this live album and film, we tried to capture that special energy. We feel that Homecoming lets you hear and see how much fun we have at those shows." See the tracklisting below:
1. Nobody Gives A Damn
2. Waiting For The Thunder
3. Pretty Little Lie
4. Let It Burn
5. Beat Seat In The House
6. Medicate My Mind
7. Sleeping Dogs
8. Run Away From It All
9. Running Through Time
10. Lord Strike Me Dead
11. Mother Mountain
12. Ain't Got The Blues
13. Free On The Wing
14. One Horse Town
15. I'll Keep Ramblin'
16. Flesh and Bone
17. Not Fade Away
18. Ain't Much Left Of Me
