Dream Theater Announce 2020 Distance Over Time Tour Dates

Dream Theater have announced that they will be launching a new leg of their Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory early next year in Europe.

John Petrucci shared these details, "Europe! The response to 'Distance Over Time' has been overwhelmingly positive and we are really looking forward to playing some of the songs from that album live for our European audiences in an 'Evening With' setting along with our full headlining show production.

"For those of you who were there when we premiered 'Scenes From A Memory' live in Europe 20 years ago, this will not only be a trip down memory lane but also the chance to see it presented in a completely new light and the way it was always intended to be. Our updated presentation has all-new animated video content depicting the characters and storyline through the entire show as they've never been 'scene' before!

"For those of our fans who were either not born yet, too young, or had not yet been introduced to DT 20 years ago, this will be a fresh opportunity to experience 'Scenes' live for the first time in its entirety. We can't wait to perform for all of you!" See the dates below:



01/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

01/12 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 1

01/14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

01/15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

01/17 - Helsinki, Finland - Icehall

01/18 - Oulu, Finland - Teatri Oulu

01/20 - Trondheim, Norway - Spektrum

01/21 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

01/23 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

01/24 - Helsingor, Denmark - Kulturvaerftet Hal 14

01/26 - Paris, France - Seine Musicale

01/27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

01/29 - Barcelona, Spain - St Jordi Club

01/31 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

02/01 - Porto, Portugal - Gondomar Pavilion

02/02 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno

02/05 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

02/06 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

02/08 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

02/09 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

02/11 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport

02/12 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

02/14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

02/15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

02/16 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall

02/18 - Hannover, Germany - Swizz Life

02/21 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

02/23 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo





