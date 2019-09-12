Dream Theater Announce 2020 Distance Over Time Tour Dates
Dream Theater have announced that they will be launching a new leg of their Distance Over Time Tour - Celebrating 20 Years Of Scenes From A Memory early next year in Europe.
John Petrucci shared these details, "Europe! The response to 'Distance Over Time' has been overwhelmingly positive and we are really looking forward to playing some of the songs from that album live for our European audiences in an 'Evening With' setting along with our full headlining show production.
"For those of you who were there when we premiered 'Scenes From A Memory' live in Europe 20 years ago, this will not only be a trip down memory lane but also the chance to see it presented in a completely new light and the way it was always intended to be. Our updated presentation has all-new animated video content depicting the characters and storyline through the entire show as they've never been 'scene' before!
"For those of our fans who were either not born yet, too young, or had not yet been introduced to DT 20 years ago, this will be a fresh opportunity to experience 'Scenes' live for the first time in its entirety. We can't wait to perform for all of you!" See the dates below:
01/11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
01/12 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 1
01/14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
01/15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
01/17 - Helsinki, Finland - Icehall
01/18 - Oulu, Finland - Teatri Oulu
01/20 - Trondheim, Norway - Spektrum
01/21 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
01/23 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
01/24 - Helsingor, Denmark - Kulturvaerftet Hal 14
01/26 - Paris, France - Seine Musicale
01/27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier
01/29 - Barcelona, Spain - St Jordi Club
01/31 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center
02/01 - Porto, Portugal - Gondomar Pavilion
02/02 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno
02/05 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
02/06 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
02/08 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena
02/09 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
02/11 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo dello Sport
02/12 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
02/14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
02/15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
02/16 - Wroclaw, Poland - Orbita Hall
02/18 - Hannover, Germany - Swizz Life
02/21 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
02/23 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
