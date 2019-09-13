Singled Out: Crash Midnight's China Town

Crash Midnight made a name for their themselves with their modern blues-driven rock and today they released their brand new single "China Town" and we asked frontman Shaun Soho to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Chinatown" was the last song we wrote in Boston before relocating the band out west to Las Vegas. It's about bar fights and sultry nights in Boston's Chinatown District during a whirlwind summer romance I had with a young lady who has since become my wife.

At the time she had an apartment right in the heart of Chinatown which was just transforming from the old "Combat Zone" days of that area into this much more polished thing. You could still see the remnants of that time in the few straggling strip clubs, holdover dive bars, and Asian "massage" parlors.

Running through those once seedy streets late at night with all the excitement of being swept up in a new romance ended up being a real backdrop to where I was at personally. I was coming out of a place in my life not unlike the old Combat Zone, a bit sordid and dog-eared, and getting maybe a little rescued and rehabbed right alongside that Chinatown District.

We tracked it out here in Las Vegas at the infamous Hideout Recording Studio alongside our co-producer, Tristan Hardin. Sonically, the song also has this cool old-school Aerosmith vibe to me that I think puts a great 'period' on the end of that chapter for us as a band in Boston. When we started this band, it was 5 guys crammed into a little two bedroom apartment right outside all the clubs in Boston and to sum up all our time in the city with a song like this is a great way to leave it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





Related Stories

More Crash Midnight News

Crash Midnight Music and More



