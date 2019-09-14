.

KISS Postpone Concert For Gene Simmons 'Medical Procedure'

K. Wiggins | 09-14-2019

KISS

KISS have postponed another show on their farewell tour but this time Gene Simmons explained that he needs to undergo a "medical procedure".

The band has pushed back their show tonight (September 14th) in Salt Lake City at USANA Amphitheatre. This follows the postponements earlier this month in Los Angeles and Oakland, and the reason given at the time was "unforeseen scheduling issues."

Simmons took to Twitter to explain this latest postponement. He tweeted, "Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City. We will come back and do the show at a later date.

"The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well."


