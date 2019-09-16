John Fogerty 50 Year Trip Live Album Announced

BMG have announced that they will be releasing the special 'John Fogerty - 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks' live album on November 8th (on CD and digitally).

The show was captured at the Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado show of the former Creedence Clearwater Revival star's 50th anniversary tour.

"I've played Red Rocks a number of times over the years and it's always magical, but this time, to play with both of my sons on this amazing stage, will certainly go down as one of the major highlights of my life," Fogerty declared of this special show.

The album will include performances of seventeen Fogerty and CCR classics including; 'Proud Mary', 'Bad Moon Rising' and 'Centerfield' as well as covers of 'I Heard it Through the Grapevine' and 'Susie Q.' See the tracklist below:

1. Born on the Bayou

2. Green River

3. Lookin' Out My Back Door

4. Susie Q

5. Who'll Stop the Rain

6. Hey Tonight

7. Up Around the Bend

8. Rock and Roll Girls

9. I Heard It Through The Grapevine

10. Long As I Can See The Light

11. Run Through The Jungle

12. Keep On Chooglin'

13. Have You Ever Seen The Rain

14. Down On The Corner

15. Centerfield

16. The Old Man Down The Road

17. Fortunate Son

18. Bad Moon Rising

19. Proud Mary





