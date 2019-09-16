John Fogerty 50 Year Trip Live Album Announced
BMG have announced that they will be releasing the special 'John Fogerty - 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks' live album on November 8th (on CD and digitally).
The show was captured at the Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado show of the former Creedence Clearwater Revival star's 50th anniversary tour.
"I've played Red Rocks a number of times over the years and it's always magical, but this time, to play with both of my sons on this amazing stage, will certainly go down as one of the major highlights of my life," Fogerty declared of this special show.
The album will include performances of seventeen Fogerty and CCR classics including; 'Proud Mary', 'Bad Moon Rising' and 'Centerfield' as well as covers of 'I Heard it Through the Grapevine' and 'Susie Q.' See the tracklist below:
1. Born on the Bayou
2. Green River
3. Lookin' Out My Back Door
4. Susie Q
5. Who'll Stop the Rain
6. Hey Tonight
7. Up Around the Bend
8. Rock and Roll Girls
9. I Heard It Through The Grapevine
10. Long As I Can See The Light
11. Run Through The Jungle
12. Keep On Chooglin'
13. Have You Ever Seen The Rain
14. Down On The Corner
15. Centerfield
16. The Old Man Down The Road
17. Fortunate Son
18. Bad Moon Rising
19. Proud Mary
