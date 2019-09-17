.

Death Tribe Release 'Neurotic Breakdown' Video

William Lee | 09-17-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Death Tribe

Death Tribe have released a music video for their track "Neurotic Breakdown". The song comes from their debut album "Beyond Pain and Pleasure: A Desert Experiment."

They had this description of the track, "This song was composed in 2006 during July War (?arb Tamm?z or Milhemet Levanon HaShniya). It was a 34-day military conflict in Lebanon, Northern Israel and the Golan Heights causing the death of more than 1000 human being and injuring more than 5000."

Anthony Kaoteon further explains, "This track is complex, technical and intense, as it represents the stage in life when one realizes they were forced into this pit and left to deal with its atrocities. We don't choose where we are born. Black, white, yellow, Arab or Jew, some of us are born in war torn countries, others in below-poverty areas. Even those born with a silver spoon in their mouth are still battling their own demons because everything is about perspective.

"However, most people don't realize that, and the only way to escape reality is through substances that create an even more complex schizoid world that is out of control.

"We blame others, if not ourselves, and hate everyone and everything around us instead of accepting that we can influence change through our choices, accept ourselves and the differences of others. Hate feeds on hate. Start by accepting your reality and grow to accept others." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Death Tribe Release 'Neurotic Breakdown' Video

More Death Tribe News

Death Tribe Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Just Made His Best Album Yet- Guns N' Roses To Play Rare Intimate Show- Van Halen Box Set- Former Clutch Star Mick Schauer Dies- more


Reviews
The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Just Made His Best Album Yet

Guns N' Roses To Play Rare Intimate Show

Van Halen Box Set Coming In November

Former Clutch Star Mick Schauer Dies

Neil Young Plays 1975 Rarity For First Time In Four Decades

Band Of Skulls Cover Bob Dylan Classic

Soto Release 'Torn' Music Video

OMD Announce 40th Anniversary Souvenir Releases



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.