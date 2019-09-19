Abigail Williams Announce New Album

Abigail Williams have announced that they will be releasing their fifth studio album, which will be entitled "Walk Beyond The Dark", on November 15th.

The band has also released a lyric video for the new record's first single called "I Will Depart". Watch it here. Ken Sorceron had this to say about the new album, "It's been four years since the last album.

"That seems like quite a long time. Life, death, countless other musical endeavors, and all sorts of distractions kept getting in the way, delaying its completion again and again.

"Over that time, I wrote over 20 songs that I was actually pretty happy with. When it finally came time to record, I narrowed it down to the seven that appear here, as they seemed to fit the best together and make the statement I wanted to make here and now."





Related Stories

More Abigail Williams News

Abigail Williams Music and More



