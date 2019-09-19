.

Abigail Williams Announce New Album

K. Wiggins | 09-19-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Abigail Williams

Abigail Williams have announced that they will be releasing their fifth studio album, which will be entitled "Walk Beyond The Dark", on November 15th.

The band has also released a lyric video for the new record's first single called "I Will Depart". Watch it here. Ken Sorceron had this to say about the new album, "It's been four years since the last album.

"That seems like quite a long time. Life, death, countless other musical endeavors, and all sorts of distractions kept getting in the way, delaying its completion again and again.

"Over that time, I wrote over 20 songs that I was actually pretty happy with. When it finally came time to record, I narrowed it down to the seven that appear here, as they seemed to fit the best together and make the statement I wanted to make here and now."


Related Stories


Abigail Williams Announce New Album

More Abigail Williams News

Abigail Williams Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
David Lee Roth Couldn't Wait For Van Halen- TNT and Shy Frontman Tony Mills Dead At 57- Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set- System Of A Down- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

advertisement


Latest News
David Lee Roth Couldn't Wait For Van Halen

TNT and Shy Frontman Tony Mills Dead At 57

Megadeth and Judas Priest Stars Teaming For Special Tribute Set

System Of A Down Announce First 2020 Show But No New Music

The Cars Music Sales Skyrockets After Ric Ocasek's Death

Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity

Rolling Stones Announce Bridges To Buenos Aires

Cold Release 'Without You' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.