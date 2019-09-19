.

Cold Release 'Without You' Video

Michael Angulia | 09-19-2019

Cold

Cold have released a music video for their track "Without You." The song comes from their brand new studio album "The Things We Can't Stop."

Frontman SW had this to say, "This is our new video for the song 'Without You.' The song is about doubting blind faith. The video was created with a horror movie/cult type storyline about a lost soul finding hope in the darkness." Watch it here.

Fans can catch the band on their first tour in over eight years, the Broken Human Tour, which features support from Awake For Days and University Drive. See the dates below:

9/19: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
9/20: Lakewood, OH @ Winchester Music Tavern
9/21: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
9/22: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live
9/24: Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
9/27: Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
9/28: San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
9/29: Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/1: Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live
10/2: Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Backroom
10/4: Denver, CO @ Herman's Hideaway
10/5: Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
10/6: Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live
10/11: Ringle, WI @ Q and Z Expo Center
10/12: Kansasville, WI @ 1175
10/13: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/16: Belvedere, IL @ The Apollo Theater
10/18: Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
10/19: Champaign, IL @ The City Center
10/20: Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall


