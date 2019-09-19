Cold Release 'Without You' Video

Cold have released a music video for their track "Without You." The song comes from their brand new studio album "The Things We Can't Stop."

Frontman SW had this to say, "This is our new video for the song 'Without You.' The song is about doubting blind faith. The video was created with a horror movie/cult type storyline about a lost soul finding hope in the darkness." Watch it here.

Fans can catch the band on their first tour in over eight years, the Broken Human Tour, which features support from Awake For Days and University Drive. See the dates below:

9/19: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

9/20: Lakewood, OH @ Winchester Music Tavern

9/21: Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

9/22: Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

9/24: Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

9/27: Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

9/28: San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

9/29: Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/1: Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

10/2: Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Backroom

10/4: Denver, CO @ Herman's Hideaway

10/5: Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

10/6: Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios Live

10/11: Ringle, WI @ Q and Z Expo Center

10/12: Kansasville, WI @ 1175

10/13: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/16: Belvedere, IL @ The Apollo Theater

10/18: Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

10/19: Champaign, IL @ The City Center

10/20: Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall





