David Lee Roth Couldn't Wait For Van Halen

David Lee Roth says that he decided to launch a solo residency in Las Vegas early next year because he felt paralyzed as a singer by Van Halen staying idle.

Earlier this month Roth announced that he will be staging his David Lee Roth Rocks Vegas residency show at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino beginning on January 8th through March 28th.

The Van Halen News Desk caught up with the outspoken frontman to discuss the shows and he explained why he decided to do them. He said, "Four summers have gone by. And for a singer, that's paralyzing. Like a boxer, or a tap dancer, I am dependent upon my whole rig. My whole body.

"Perhaps playing a guitar, or piano, for example, with your hands, is a bit more forgiving over the years. If you come watch me now, I'm 65 going on 23. If you saw my X-rays, I'm 65 going on 80.

"I've paid a price for the time off, frankly. Enough said there. I hope the best for the fellas. But I don't know what's coming up with Van Halen. It's time for me to use whatever talents and skills that I have. I'm bettin' the rent on it. You're going to have a ball. This is the smile that launched a thousand hips."





