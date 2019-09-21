David Lee Roth Says Residency Will Not Be Van Halen

David Lee Roth says that fans should not expect him to sound like Van Halen at his upcoming Las Vegas residency shows, that his new band will be different.

Roth plans to perform songs from the legendary band at the shows but he said in a recent interview that he plans for something that fans have not heard from Van Halen live.

He said, "We do not sound like Van Halen live. You have not heard this. Van Halen live is lead guitar, bass, drums, sing. Here, we bring it the way a record brings it.

"To do that requires two or three guitars. We have five people hollerin'. It's big rock sound. It's not 'Just A Gigolo'. It's not brass band. That was a quickie vacation. This is not a tribute band.

"I wrote these songs. I structured these songs. We bring the respect and dignity to what we are doing the same way that the Lincoln Center brings to the Beethoven Festival with the latest Philharmonic. It's a new orchestra, and a whole new sound."

Roth will be launching his residency at the House Of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on January 8th of next year.





Related Stories

David Lee Roth Couldn't Wait For Van Halen

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Announces Las Vegas Residency

Big Hopes For Release Of Lost David Lee Roth Album

Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Bandmates

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Brothers To Discuss Plans

David Lee Roth Releases New Three-Part Podcast Episode

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Goes Vegas

More David Lee Roth News

David Lee Roth Music and More



