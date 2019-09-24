Van Halen's David Lee Roth Plans To Tour Residency Show

When it comes to David Lee Roth what happens in Vegas won't necessarily stay in Vegas as the Van Halen frontman says that he plans to take his show on the road.

Roth will be playing a residency show at the House Of Blues at Las Vegas's Mandalay Bay beginning on January 8th on next year and expressed his plans to take the production on tour.

He spoke with KSHE 95 in St. Louis about the upcoming residency and when asked about his future plans beyond that, he revealed, "Once we get this up and rolling, then, of course, we're going to start to take this out on the road. I think I'm the face of Van Halen from this point on, and we take it as seriously as all you listening to it.

"Yeah, there's a lot of smile and style to it, but there's a lot of, 'We really, really have to mean it in the notes and what we do in the subtext of the lyrics.' It's the sound of several generations on one big prison break... We're up there on stage to work it."

Roth also explained what fans can expect from the show. He shared "In terms of the music, I start where the record starts. We do not sound like Van Halen live. You have not heard this.

Van Halen live is lead, bass, drums, sing. Here, we start with three, four guitars, and we bring it with an unforgiving attitude. We're not up here strumming with the devil. This is not some tribute band. When we go to shows, the fellas and I, when I go myself, I'm a crybaby, whiny-ass, unflinching, unforgiving little, wavy. I want it exactly like that record, and I want it packed with way more emotional content. I want the sound perfect and I want the lights booming. I can tell the difference.

"I got these guys in their mid-'20s. They love it. We named the band, it's a private name, and we named it after the sound. Think of Van Halen music. The name of my band is Horses Of God. That is the way it sounds, the way it sounds in your pickup truck to work. That's the way it sounded when you celebrated your first kid being born and listened to this music. That's the way it sounded when you graduated law school or cop school. That's the way it sounded when you joined the Marines." Check out the full interview below:





