Chevelle Member Leaving Band Following Tour
Chevelle have announced that longtime bassist Dean Bernardini will be leaving the group after the conclusion of their upcoming fall tour of the U.S.
Bernardini joined the band in 2005, replacing Joe Loeffler. He has now decided that he wants to step away from the band to spend more time with his family.
He had this to say, "To all my dedicated friends/fans: It is with a heavy heart that I have decided I will be taking a break from the road to spend some much needed time at home with my family. I consider myself lucky to have been a part of Chevelle & have shared the stage with such incredible musicians.
"These past 15 years & 6 albums have been amazing to be a part of. I will continue to work on my passion of music in some form or another & continue to put time into my art & furniture business at home
"I will be finishing out this years remaining shows on stage with my brothers and band mates. For updates on what's going on in my world go to www.thewoodenrelic.com ~Dean" See the dates below:
9/25 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
9/27 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life
10/13 Sacramento, CA Aftershock
10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/16 San Diego, CA House of Blues - San Diego
10/19 Las Vegas, NV Las Rageous
11/22 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee
11/23 Greensboro, NC Piedmont Hall
11/24 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
11/26 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
11/27 St. Petersburg, Tampa, FL Jannus Live
11/29 Dothan, AL The Plant
12/1 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen
12/3 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater
12/4 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
12/5 Wichita, KS The Cotillion
12/7 Columbus, OH TBA
12/8 Oshkosh, WI Menominee Nation Arena
12/10 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
12/12 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
12/13 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
12/14 Robinsonville, MS Horseshoe Tunica
Chevelle Member Leaving Band Following Tour
Chevelle Announce Intimate Shows
Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace Plot Summer Tour
Chevelle Open Archives For New Rarities Album