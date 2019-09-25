Chevelle Member Leaving Band Following Tour

Chevelle have announced that longtime bassist Dean Bernardini will be leaving the group after the conclusion of their upcoming fall tour of the U.S.

Bernardini joined the band in 2005, replacing Joe Loeffler. He has now decided that he wants to step away from the band to spend more time with his family.

He had this to say, "To all my dedicated friends/fans: It is with a heavy heart that I have decided I will be taking a break from the road to spend some much needed time at home with my family. I consider myself lucky to have been a part of Chevelle & have shared the stage with such incredible musicians.

"These past 15 years & 6 albums have been amazing to be a part of. I will continue to work on my passion of music in some form or another & continue to put time into my art & furniture business at home

"I will be finishing out this years remaining shows on stage with my brothers and band mates. For updates on what's going on in my world go to www.thewoodenrelic.com ~Dean" See the dates below:

9/25 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

9/27 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life

10/13 Sacramento, CA Aftershock

10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/16 San Diego, CA House of Blues - San Diego

10/19 Las Vegas, NV Las Rageous

11/22 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee

11/23 Greensboro, NC Piedmont Hall

11/24 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues - Myrtle Beach

11/26 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

11/27 St. Petersburg, Tampa, FL Jannus Live

11/29 Dothan, AL The Plant

12/1 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen

12/3 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater

12/4 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

12/5 Wichita, KS The Cotillion

12/7 Columbus, OH TBA

12/8 Oshkosh, WI Menominee Nation Arena

12/10 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

12/12 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

12/13 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

12/14 Robinsonville, MS Horseshoe Tunica





