.

Chevelle Member Leaving Band Following Tour

Michael Angulia | 09-25-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Chevelle

Chevelle have announced that longtime bassist Dean Bernardini will be leaving the group after the conclusion of their upcoming fall tour of the U.S.

Bernardini joined the band in 2005, replacing Joe Loeffler. He has now decided that he wants to step away from the band to spend more time with his family.

He had this to say, "To all my dedicated friends/fans: It is with a heavy heart that I have decided I will be taking a break from the road to spend some much needed time at home with my family. I consider myself lucky to have been a part of Chevelle & have shared the stage with such incredible musicians.

"These past 15 years & 6 albums have been amazing to be a part of. I will continue to work on my passion of music in some form or another & continue to put time into my art & furniture business at home

"I will be finishing out this years remaining shows on stage with my brothers and band mates. For updates on what's going on in my world go to www.thewoodenrelic.com ~Dean" See the dates below:

9/25 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
9/27 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life
10/13 Sacramento, CA Aftershock
10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/16 San Diego, CA House of Blues - San Diego
10/19 Las Vegas, NV Las Rageous
11/22 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee
11/23 Greensboro, NC Piedmont Hall
11/24 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues - Myrtle Beach
11/26 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
11/27 St. Petersburg, Tampa, FL Jannus Live
11/29 Dothan, AL The Plant
12/1 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen
12/3 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater
12/4 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
12/5 Wichita, KS The Cotillion
12/7 Columbus, OH TBA
12/8 Oshkosh, WI Menominee Nation Arena
12/10 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
12/12 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
12/13 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
12/14 Robinsonville, MS Horseshoe Tunica


Related Stories


Chevelle Member Leaving Band Following Tour

Chevelle Announce Intimate Shows

Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace Plot Summer Tour

Chevelle Open Archives For New Rarities Album

More Chevelle News

Chevelle Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Megadeth Not Sure If Mustaine Will Be Part Of Megacruise- Foreigner Reunion To Rock Album and Concert Film- Kenny Chesney Announces Chillaxification Stadium Tour- more


Reviews
KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

advertisement


Latest News
Megadeth Not Sure If Mustaine Will Be Part Of Megacruise

Foreigner Reunion To Rock Album and Concert Film

Kenny Chesney Announces Chillaxification Stadium Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Gig Would Have Killed Schenker

Chevelle Member Leaving Band Following Tour

Motorhead's Phil Campbell Streams Alice Cooper Collaboration

Rick Springfield Reveals That It Was Really Gary's Girl

The Cult Add US Dates To Sonic Temple Anniversary Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.