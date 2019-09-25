Dave Matthews Band and Weezer Lead Innings Festival Lineup

Organizers of the Innings Festival have announced that they have tapped the Dave Matthews Band and Weezer to be the headliners for the third annual event next year.

The two-day festival will take place at Arizona's Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park on February 29th and March 1st and will feature 18 artists on 2 stages.

In addition to the headliners, the event will also feature performances from Portugal. The Man, Death Cab for Cutie, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, O.A.R. and more.

Major League Baseball stars will also be part of the festivities incluidng Jake Peavy, Bret Saberhagen, Miguel Montero, Aaron Rowand and more, as well as the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup. Find more details and tickets here.





