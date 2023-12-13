Dave Matthews Plays Tribute To Jimmy Buffet On Howard Stern

Dave Matthews paid tribute to Jimmy Buffett with a performance of "A Pirate Looks at Forty" during a special episode of the Howard Stern Show, and a video of the performance has been shared online.
SiriusXM sent over the following details: Howard Stern and co-host Robin Quivers reunited in the studio on Wednesday for a moving The Howard Stern Show, celebrating the life and careers of several recently deceased musicians ranging from Burt Bacharach to Sinead O'Connor.
"What we're gonna do the rest of the morning is we're gonna remember some more people," Howard said, explaining fans could expect tributes from Adam Levine, Charlie Puth, and Maren Morris as well as Dave Matthews.
Dave Matthews honored the "Margaritaville" man himself Jimmy Buffett by visiting the SiriusXM studio and delivering a rendition of Buffett's bittersweet ballad "A Pirate Looks at Forty."
The Howard Stern Show, which airs on SiriusXM channel Howard 100, is broadcast live Mondays through Wednesdays starting at 7:00 am ET. The full show is also available on the SiriusXM app.
Jimmy Buffett's Christmas Island Coming To Vinyl
Jimmy Buffett's Legacy Continues with New Album 'Equal Strain On All Parts'
Jimmy Buffett's Cause Of Death Revealed
Margaritaville Hitmaker Jimmy Buffett Dead At 76
Rolling Stones Releasing 'Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)'- Black Veil Brides Recruit Creeper, Dark Divine, and Ghostkid For 2024 Tour- more
Sum 41 'Rise Up' With First Song From Their Final Album- The Dillinger Escape Plan Reuniting For 'Calculating Infinity' 25th Anniversary- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Rolling Stones Releasing 'Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)'
Black Veil Brides Recruit Creeper, Dark Divine, and Ghostkid For 2024 Tour
DJ Ashba Shares New Single 'Party Tonight' Feat Dia
Dave Matthews Plays Tribute To Jimmy Buffet On Howard Stern
FELICITY Give 'Last Christmas' A Rock Makeover
Metallica's Blackened Whiskey Sponsoring 2024 Metal Hall Of Fame Gala
2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards Countdown Begins
Singled Out: Catherine Campbell's Too Late