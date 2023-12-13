Dave Matthews Plays Tribute To Jimmy Buffet On Howard Stern

Dave Matthews paid tribute to Jimmy Buffett with a performance of "A Pirate Looks at Forty" during a special episode of the Howard Stern Show, and a video of the performance has been shared online.

SiriusXM sent over the following details: Howard Stern and co-host Robin Quivers reunited in the studio on Wednesday for a moving The Howard Stern Show, celebrating the life and careers of several recently deceased musicians ranging from Burt Bacharach to Sinead O'Connor.

"What we're gonna do the rest of the morning is we're gonna remember some more people," Howard said, explaining fans could expect tributes from Adam Levine, Charlie Puth, and Maren Morris as well as Dave Matthews.

Dave Matthews honored the "Margaritaville" man himself Jimmy Buffett by visiting the SiriusXM studio and delivering a rendition of Buffett's bittersweet ballad "A Pirate Looks at Forty."

The Howard Stern Show, which airs on SiriusXM channel Howard 100, is broadcast live Mondays through Wednesdays starting at 7:00 am ET. The full show is also available on the SiriusXM app.

Related Stories

Jimmy Buffett's Christmas Island Coming To Vinyl

Jimmy Buffett's Legacy Continues with New Album 'Equal Strain On All Parts'

Jimmy Buffett's Cause Of Death Revealed

Margaritaville Hitmaker Jimmy Buffett Dead At 76

News > Jimmy Buffet