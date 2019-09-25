.

Motorhead's Phil Campbell Streams Alice Cooper Collaboration

William Lee | 09-25-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Phil Campbell

Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell has shared his collaboration with Alice Cooper. The track "Swing II", appears on Campbell's forthcoming solo album.

Phil will be releasing his debut solo record, entitled "Old Lions Still Roar" on October 25th, which will also feature guest appearances from other noticeable musicians.

In addition to Alice Cooper, the album will feature Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider Slipknot's Chris Fehn, Skindred's Benji Webbe, Ugly Kid Joe's Whitfield Crane and Joe Satriani.

Phil had this to say, "I'm really happy to release my first solo album, 'Old Lions Still Roar', worldwide. I'm also honored to have mega talented guests and friends do their thing. Looking forward to everyone taking a listen!" Watch the lyric video for "Swing It" here.


Related Stories


Motorhead's Phil Campbell Streams Alice Cooper Collaboration

Alice Cooper, Rob Halford Lead Guests On Motorhead Star's Album

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce Fall Tour

More Phil Campbell News

Phil Campbell Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Megadeth Not Sure If Mustaine Will Be Part Of Megacruise- Foreigner Reunion To Rock Album and Concert Film- Kenny Chesney Announces Chillaxification Stadium Tour- more


Reviews
KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

advertisement


Latest News
Megadeth Not Sure If Mustaine Will Be Part Of Megacruise

Foreigner Reunion To Rock Album and Concert Film

Kenny Chesney Announces Chillaxification Stadium Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Gig Would Have Killed Schenker

Chevelle Member Leaving Band Following Tour

Motorhead's Phil Campbell Streams Alice Cooper Collaboration

Rick Springfield Reveals That It Was Really Gary's Girl

The Cult Add US Dates To Sonic Temple Anniversary Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.