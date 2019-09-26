Gatecreeper Release 'From The Ashes' Video and Announce Tour
Gatecreeper have released a music video for their new track, "From The Ashes". The song comes from the band's forthcoming sophomore album "Deserted".
Singer Chase Mason had this to say about the track, "From The Ashes is the most anthemic song we have ever written. Although we have flirted with the idea in the past, there are more melodic guitar leads in this song than ever before. I'd say this one is primed and ready for the European Metal Festival circuit." Watch the video here
Fans can catch the band on the road this fall with a coheadlining tour with Exhumed that will be kicking off on Halloween in Austin, Tx and will feature support from Necrot & Judiciary. See the dates below:
Gatecreeper Tour Dates:
Oct 25 Los Angeles, CA Zebulon *Record Release Show*
Oct 26 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom *Record Release Show*
Dec 13 Santa Ana, CA Decibel Metal & Beer Fest: Los Angeles
w/ Exhumed, Necrot & Judiciary ---
Oct 31 Austin, TX Barracuda
Nov 01 Dallas, TX Club Dada
Nov 02 Houston, TX The Secret Group
Nov 04 Tampa, FL Crowbar
Nov 05 Miami, FL Churchill's
Nov 06 Winter Park, FL The Haven Lounge
Nov 07 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Hell Stage
Nov 08 Lexington, KY Cosmic Charlie's
Nov 09 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
Nov 10 Baltimore, MD Ottobar
Nov 11 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry @ The Fillmore
Nov 12 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bazaar
Nov 13 Somerville, MA ONCE Ballroom
Nov 15 Lancaster, PA Chameleon Club
Nov 16 Lakewood, OH Foundry
Nov 17 Hamtramck, MI Sanctuary
Nov 18 Madison, WI The Crucible
Nov 19 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry
Nov 20 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
Nov 21 Omaha, NE Lookout Lounge
Nov 22 Denver, CO Marquis Theatre
Nov 23 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
Nov 24 Boise, ID Neurolux
Nov 25 Bozeman, MT The Eagles Ballroom
Nov 27 Bellingham, WA The Shakedown
Nov 28 Vancouver, BC The Fox Cabaret (No Exhumed/Necrot)
Nov 29 Seattle, WA Substation
Nov 30 Portland, OR Dante's
Dec 01 Arcata, CA Rampart Skatepark
Dec 02 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Shop
Dec 03 Sacramento, CA Harlow's
Dec 04 Las Vegas, NV Bunkhouse Saloon
