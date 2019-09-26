Gatecreeper Release 'From The Ashes' Video and Announce Tour

Gatecreeper have released a music video for their new track, "From The Ashes". The song comes from the band's forthcoming sophomore album "Deserted".

Singer Chase Mason had this to say about the track, "From The Ashes is the most anthemic song we have ever written. Although we have flirted with the idea in the past, there are more melodic guitar leads in this song than ever before. I'd say this one is primed and ready for the European Metal Festival circuit." Watch the video here

Fans can catch the band on the road this fall with a coheadlining tour with Exhumed that will be kicking off on Halloween in Austin, Tx and will feature support from Necrot & Judiciary. See the dates below:

Gatecreeper Tour Dates:

Oct 25 Los Angeles, CA Zebulon *Record Release Show*

Oct 26 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom *Record Release Show*

Dec 13 Santa Ana, CA Decibel Metal & Beer Fest: Los Angeles

w/ Exhumed, Necrot & Judiciary ---

Oct 31 Austin, TX Barracuda

Nov 01 Dallas, TX Club Dada

Nov 02 Houston, TX The Secret Group

Nov 04 Tampa, FL Crowbar

Nov 05 Miami, FL Churchill's

Nov 06 Winter Park, FL The Haven Lounge

Nov 07 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Hell Stage

Nov 08 Lexington, KY Cosmic Charlie's

Nov 09 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

Nov 10 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

Nov 11 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry @ The Fillmore

Nov 12 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bazaar

Nov 13 Somerville, MA ONCE Ballroom

Nov 15 Lancaster, PA Chameleon Club

Nov 16 Lakewood, OH Foundry

Nov 17 Hamtramck, MI Sanctuary

Nov 18 Madison, WI The Crucible

Nov 19 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry

Nov 20 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

Nov 21 Omaha, NE Lookout Lounge

Nov 22 Denver, CO Marquis Theatre

Nov 23 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

Nov 24 Boise, ID Neurolux

Nov 25 Bozeman, MT The Eagles Ballroom

Nov 27 Bellingham, WA The Shakedown

Nov 28 Vancouver, BC The Fox Cabaret (No Exhumed/Necrot)

Nov 29 Seattle, WA Substation

Nov 30 Portland, OR Dante's

Dec 01 Arcata, CA Rampart Skatepark

Dec 02 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Shop

Dec 03 Sacramento, CA Harlow's

Dec 04 Las Vegas, NV Bunkhouse Saloon





