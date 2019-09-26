Singled Out: Plastic Friends' White Mirror

Alt rockers Plastic Friends recently released their sophomore effort "The Lookout" EP and to celebrate we asked lead singer Will Perkins to tell us about the single "White Mirror". Here is the story:

Our new single 'White Mirror' is about finding your place in the world. The narrative of the lyrics follows a man or woman who is in search of their passion and purpose. He or she internally struggles with their insecurities, outside influences and what society tells them they are 'supposed' to do in life.

The second verse actually has a vampire reference when the speaker states: 'You stretch out your hand but I refuse to bite/I told you straight it wasn't right.' This song is all about finding your own path and enjoying your life. You don't have to join a crowd to find happiness. While many different people can tell you how you should live, you are ultimately in control of your own journey and you need to do what YOU feel is right."

