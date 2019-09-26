.

Singled Out: Plastic Friends' White Mirror

William Lee | 09-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Plastic Friends

Alt rockers Plastic Friends recently released their sophomore effort "The Lookout" EP and to celebrate we asked lead singer Will Perkins to tell us about the single "White Mirror". Here is the story:

Our new single 'White Mirror' is about finding your place in the world. The narrative of the lyrics follows a man or woman who is in search of their passion and purpose. He or she internally struggles with their insecurities, outside influences and what society tells them they are 'supposed' to do in life.

The second verse actually has a vampire reference when the speaker states: 'You stretch out your hand but I refuse to bite/I told you straight it wasn't right.' This song is all about finding your own path and enjoying your life. You don't have to join a crowd to find happiness. While many different people can tell you how you should live, you are ultimately in control of your own journey and you need to do what YOU feel is right."
enthusiastic and supportive crowd.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Plastic Friends' White Mirror

More Plastic Friends News

Plastic Friends Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Cream Legend Ginger Baker Critically Ill In Hospital- Sammy Hagar Would Play One Last Van Halen Concert- -Queen + Adam Lambert Announce New Tour Leg- Megadeth- more


Reviews
KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

advertisement


Latest News
Cream Legend Ginger Baker Critically Ill In Hospital

Sammy Hagar Would Play One Last Van Halen Concert

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce New Tour Leg

Megadeth's Ellfson Updates On Dave Mustaine's Cancer Fight

Theory Of A Deadman Release 'History Of Violence' Video

Metallica's Lightning Had Big Impact On Slipknot's Jim Root

Adam Ant Announces U.S. Friend Or Foe Tour

The Almost Release 'Chokehold' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.