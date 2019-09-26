.

Theory Of A Deadman Release 'History Of Violence' Video

William Lee | 09-26-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Theory Of A Deadman

Theory Of A Deadman have released a new music video for their track "History Of Violence". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Say Nothing", which is set to hit stores on January 31st.

The visual tackles the issue of domestic violence with a woman "enduring an abusive husband as she plans to fight back, eventually ending up in jail but free of her abuser."

The band also advises: "If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, seeking resources or information, or questioning unhealthy aspects of a relationship, reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline where highly trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to talk confidentially with anyone in the United States. Resources and help can be found by calling 1-800-799-SAFE(7233)." Watch the powerful clip here.


Related Stories


Theory Of A Deadman Release 'History Of Violence' Video

Theory Of A Deadman Release 'Wicked Game' Video

More Theory Of A Deadman News

Theory Of A Deadman Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Cream Legend Ginger Baker Critically Ill In Hospital- Sammy Hagar Would Play One Last Van Halen Concert- -Queen + Adam Lambert Announce New Tour Leg- Megadeth- more


Reviews
KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

advertisement


Latest News
Cream Legend Ginger Baker Critically Ill In Hospital

Sammy Hagar Would Play One Last Van Halen Concert

Queen + Adam Lambert Announce New Tour Leg

Megadeth's Ellfson Updates On Dave Mustaine's Cancer Fight

Theory Of A Deadman Release 'History Of Violence' Video

Metallica's Lightning Had Big Impact On Slipknot's Jim Root

Adam Ant Announces U.S. Friend Or Foe Tour

The Almost Release 'Chokehold' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.