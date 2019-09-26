Theory Of A Deadman Release 'History Of Violence' Video

Theory Of A Deadman have released a new music video for their track "History Of Violence". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Say Nothing", which is set to hit stores on January 31st.

The visual tackles the issue of domestic violence with a woman "enduring an abusive husband as she plans to fight back, eventually ending up in jail but free of her abuser."

The band also advises: "If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, seeking resources or information, or questioning unhealthy aspects of a relationship, reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline where highly trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to talk confidentially with anyone in the United States. Resources and help can be found by calling 1-800-799-SAFE(7233)." Watch the powerful clip here.





