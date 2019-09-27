.

Quiet Riot Streaming New Song 'Heartbreak City'

William Lee | 09-27-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Quiet Riot

Quiet Riot have released a stream of their new single "Heartbreak City". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Hollywood Cowboys," which will be released on November 8th.

Frankie Banali had this to say about the song, "'Heartbreak City' is all about the over the top huge sound of '80's Hollywood Strip rock & roll that made that decade so much fun and had everyone feeling great and invincible."

The album was recorded with the lineup of Banali, longtime members Alex Grossi (guitar) and Chuck Wright (bass). Vocals were handed by now former frontman James Durban, who left the band shortly after the album was announced and was replaced by returning singer Jizzy Pearl. Listen to the new song here.


Related Stories


Quiet Riot Streaming New Song 'Heartbreak City'

Quiet Riot Stream First Single From New Album

Quiet Riot Announce Their First Concert Film

More Quiet Riot News

Quiet Riot Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
The Who Forced To End Show Early Due To Daltrey Issue- Tom DeLonge Shares His Feelings About Blink-182- Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Lead Global Concert Lineup- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Toto

KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

advertisement


Latest News
The Who Forced To End Show Early Due To Daltrey Issue

Tom DeLonge Shares His Feelings About Blink-182

Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Lead Global Concert Lineup

The Beatles Release New Video For 'Here Comes The Sun'

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Album 'From Out Of Nowhere'

Clutch Announce This Year's Winter Holiday Tour

Dead & Company Add More Dates To Fall Tour

Paul Stanley Gets To Live Both KISS And Normal Life



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.