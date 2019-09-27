Quiet Riot Streaming New Song 'Heartbreak City'

Quiet Riot have released a stream of their new single "Heartbreak City". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Hollywood Cowboys," which will be released on November 8th.

Frankie Banali had this to say about the song, "'Heartbreak City' is all about the over the top huge sound of '80's Hollywood Strip rock & roll that made that decade so much fun and had everyone feeling great and invincible."

The album was recorded with the lineup of Banali, longtime members Alex Grossi (guitar) and Chuck Wright (bass). Vocals were handed by now former frontman James Durban, who left the band shortly after the album was announced and was replaced by returning singer Jizzy Pearl. Listen to the new song here.





