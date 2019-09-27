Singled Out: Casey Ahern's Just A Dance

Casey Ahern just released a new single called "Just A Dance" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song, which comes ahead of her new EP that will be arriving next year. Here is the story:

Looking back on it now, the night that inspired me to write "Just A Dance" was like a scene out of a movie. Every summer, my family and I go to a county fair that has a different concert each night, a carnival, and even pig races! After a concert one night, I was at the outdoor country bar, dance hall type area, and some guy caught me off-guard and grabbed my hand, leading me onto the dance floor. Now, I had a boyfriend at the time, and this guy was not him. The dance we shared was innocent, but afterwards I remember telling my mom how incredibly guilty I felt. She replied, "It was just a dance," and those words sparked the title of my new single.

When writing "Just A Dance," I realized that yes, it was just a dance, but was there more to it? That there were doubts in my then current relationship. At just under three minutes, the track is short, but I intentionally kept it that way to really encompass the brevity of the dance that was shared and that moment of doubt.

My dad always tells me that even when I'm not working directly on music, I'm still working. I realize that when thinking how just living day-to-day allows me to write the songs I do. That the different experiences in my life and decisions I make daily, can stem into an idea. I never went to that bar expecting anything, but it turned into a story that people can listen to. Whether literally or not. Simply, "Just A Dance" is about just that-a dance-but the hook itself can dig as deep as the listener's own experiences and what they choose to relate it to.

