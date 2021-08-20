Singled Out: Casey Ahern's Heartbreak Radio

Casey Ahern just released her brand new EP, "Where I Run", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track "Heartbreak Radio." Here is the story:

"Heartbreak Radio," the latest single off my new EP, Where I Run, is an ode to those sad, heartbreaking country songs we all know and love. You know, the ones when you change the dial to the country station, and it's "my dog died, my wife left me and my truck broke down!"



Growing up just north of Los Angeles, most of my peers didn't listen to country music. They didn't know, as I mention in "Heartbreak Radio," Willie Nelson's "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain" or Gary Allan's "Songs About Rain." Yet, I was the kid in middle school who'd wear cowboy boots to school and listen to everything from new country to the classics - really whatever was playing on Go Country 105.1, which was the local country station at the time. I still remember calling in to request a song and not wanting to turn the dial until they played it!

"Heartbreak Radio" was one of my first songs I'd ever written back in this era of the early 2010s about my lifelong passion for country music and the way it has "taught me to love, to hurt" and find comfort in its minor chords and often sad lyrics. For me, music has always been about the lyrics and the way it makes people feel - even when the record skips, the radio hits a bit of static or every station plays the "same old teary-eyed classics."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Casey Ahern's Bradley

Singled Out: Casey Ahern's Just A Dance

News > Casey Ahern