Singled Out: Casey Ahern's The Cows Came Home

Acclaimed Nashville based singer/songwriter Casey Ahern has just released a brand new song "The Cows Came Home", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The idea for "The Cows Came Home" originally came to me when I was talking with my boyfriend, and now fiancé, Wyatt. We each had never really been in a serious relationship before, so I asked him, "You never wonder what else, or who else, is out there?" And he replied, "Call in the dogs, put out the fire. The search is over. I found the one."

Those words inspired me to write a song based on my personal relationship with Wyatt and how he came into my life when I really was not looking for anything. When I took the idea to my co-writer, Caitlin Dykes, who is married herself, we shaped the song into something that we found was true in both of our cases: love comes when you least expect it, and, as clichéd as it sounds, never say never.

I always thought I'd be a never-settle-down kind of girl 'til the cows come home, but obviously Wyatt changed that! People tend to think finding love is as rare as a blue moon or impossible, such as pigs flying. So the familiar sayings in the chorus really paint the picture of all these rare instances coming together to perfectly align and spark a love.

"The Cows Came Home" is all about finding the one when you're not looking and when you're independent, confident, and happy within yourself. Because in my case, that's when "the cows came home."

