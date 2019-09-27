.

Tom DeLonge Shares His Feelings About Blink-182

William Lee | 09-27-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Blink-182

Tom DeLonge set the record straight about his feelings towards his former band Blink-182 during a recent Angels and Airwaves concert stop in Chicago.

a Reddit user shared footage from the show where Tom spoke to the crowd. He told fans, "I started another band called Blink-182, and I definitely want to let you guys know, contrary to a lot of talk out there in Internet land, I'm super, super, super thankful for that band.

"I love that band. I started that band, by the way. I love Mark and Travis, we still talk, we're all good. Everything is awesome and people don't know, so they say a bunch of weird sh*t on the Internet.

"But I've always been one of those guys that wants to do something different all the time. I'm like, 'How do I really really challenge myself to feel things that are different to what I feel now, and how do I do that with other people, and inspire the people the way that I've been inspired?' So that's kind of been my path for a long time. It started with Box Car Racer and then Angels & Airwaves." Watch the clip here.


Related Stories


Tom DeLonge Shares His Feelings About Blink-182

Blink-182 Stream New Song 'I Really Wish I Hated You'

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Release Reworked Mashup

Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song

Blink-182 Travis Barker Remixes 'Falling Down'

Blink-182's Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song

Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'

Blink-182 Release New Single and Video, Play Secret Show

Blink-182 To Play Enema Of The State In Full On Tour

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Talks New Album and Tom DeLonge Reunion

More Blink-182 News

Blink-182 Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
The Who Forced To End Show Early Due To Daltrey Issue- Tom DeLonge Shares His Feelings About Blink-182- Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Lead Global Concert Lineup- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Toto

KANSAS Live In Arizona

David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

advertisement


Latest News
The Who Forced To End Show Early Due To Daltrey Issue

Tom DeLonge Shares His Feelings About Blink-182

Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Lead Global Concert Lineup

The Beatles Release New Video For 'Here Comes The Sun'

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Album 'From Out Of Nowhere'

Clutch Announce This Year's Winter Holiday Tour

Dead & Company Add More Dates To Fall Tour

Paul Stanley Gets To Live Both KISS And Normal Life



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.