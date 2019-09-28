AC/DC Frontman Previews The Who's Roger Daltrey TV Interview

AXS TV have shared a preview clip of this week's episode of Brian Johnson's A Life on the Road where the AC/DC frontman interviews another legendary singer, The Who's Roger Daltrey.

The episode is set to premiere this Sunday, September 29th at 29 at 9pE/6pP and in the preview clip Daltrey reflects on why Pete Townshend's signature guitar smashing on stage.

Roger shared, "So there we were, these four completely different people with huge egos and we'd have fist fights. It was incredibly volatile. And that used to come across in the music, which made people sit up and listen. The thing about The Who, it was the third World War every time we got on stage.

"In the early days, I used the microphone on Keith [Moon's] cymbals. He used to get pissed off because I used to whack them with my knuckles. And I was a sheet metal worker, so I had hands like hammers.

"This was all while Pete [Townshend] was smashing the guitars. It used to give this surreal kind of in-tune but out-of-tune, in-rhythm but out-of-rhythm sound. And no one ever wrote up about the noise it made. When Pete used to break those guitars it was like a ritual slaughter of some mythological animal. The thing used to scream. Every whack of it somewhere would create a different noise, and that never got written up." Watch the clip below:





