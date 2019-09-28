.

Aerosmith Cancel Residency Show After Steven Tyler Loses His Voice

Bruce Henne | 09-28-2019

Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith were forced to cancel their September 26th Deuces Are Wild residency concert in Las Vegas after frontman Steven Tyler lost his voice.

"I lost my voice... but I can't talk about it," posted Tyler on social media. "Refunds for Thursday 26th of September's canceled performance will be issued at point of purchase. @aerosmith #deucesarewild"

The Boston band's next scheduled performance as part of their Deuces Are Wild residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM is set for Saturday, September 28.

Aerosmith - who launched the series in April - recently extended the residency with the addition of new dates in 2020 "due to extraordinary demand."

Following a fall run of shows that will wrap up in early December, the group will return in the new year for more appearances; a three-week series will begin in late January and be followed by a two-week stand in May. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


