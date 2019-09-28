Pink Floyd Stream Unreleased Early Version Of 'High Hopes'

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming audio of a previously-unreleased early version of their 1994 track, "High Hopes", as the latest preview to the forthcoming box set entitled "The Later Years 1987-2019."

"This version of the song features an electric guitar solo and slightly different lyrics," says the band about the track, which was the second single issued from their fourteenth studio album, "The Division Bell."

Due November 29, "The Later Years 1987-2019" delivers the work of guitarist David Gilmour, drummer Nick Mason and keyboardist Richard Wright from 1987 onwards, a period that saw the group generate sales of more than 40 million records.

Serving as a companion to 2016's "The Early Years 1965-1972", the 5-CD/6-Blu-ray/5-DVD package includes an updated version of 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", an expanded edition of 1998's live album, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", a series of 1987 & 1994 live recordings & unreleased studio recordings, and full versions of the group's 1989 Venice Concert and 1990 appearance at Knebworth.

Among the DVD/Blu-ray material in the package is a restored and remixed concert film for "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", a restored and re-edited edition of the 1995 live set "Pulse", and a number of various unreleased live films, music videos and screen films.

"Pink Floyd: The Later Years 1987-2019" will also be available in a 2LP / 1CD 'Highlights' package that comes in a gatefold sleeve (for both CD and 2LP), while each will contain a 24-page booklet containing previously unseen and rare photos. Stream the song here.

