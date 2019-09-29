.

Queen and Adam Lambert Headline Global Citizen Festival

Bruce Henne | 09-29-2019

Queen

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert headlined the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park on September 28th and video from their performance has been shared online.

NBC News reports more than 60,000 people attended the seventh annual event that mixes musical performances with activism aimed at ending poverty throughout the world by 2030.

Queen and Lambert rocked a 13-song set of classic tracks, opening with 1974's "Now I'm Here" and highlighting their 1975 smash, "Bohemian Rhapsody", before closing with the one-two punch of "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions." Watch video here.

