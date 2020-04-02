.

Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger Dead At 52 From Covid-19

Keavin Wiggins | 04-02-2020

Fountains of Wayne

Fountains of Wayne star Adam Schlesinger died on Wednesday (April 1st) after being hospitalized for the Covid-19 coronavirus. He was 52-years-old.

Adam's death was confirmed by his attorney Josh Grier to Rolling Stone and they here, that Schlesinger was placed on a ventilator and heavily sedated after he was hospitalized and tested positive for Covid-19.

Actor Tom Hanks, who also battled the coronavirus, paid tribute to Schlesinger via social media. Adam wrote the theme song to Hank's film "That Thing You Do".

Hanks wrote, "There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx".


