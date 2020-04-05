.

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Auctioning Items For Covid-19 Relief

Keavin Wiggins | 04-05-2020

Tony Iommi

Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi has announced that he will be auctioning some items from his collection to help a local hospital in their battle with Covid-19.

Iommi shared the news on Saturday. He wrote in a Facebook post, "We were about to announce a charity 'evening with Tony Iommi' to raise some money for the Birmingham hospitals, when this awful virus struck.

"Now as all charitable events have been cancelled, I wanted to still do something to help. So, I've put a few things together of my own up for auction. All the money raised will go to the Birmingham's Heartlands hospital charity.

"Please! I hope that you can help, they really do need our support ! Without these doctors and nurses, what would we do....we owe them so much! -- Tony"


