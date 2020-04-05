Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Auctioning Items For Covid-19 Relief

Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi has announced that he will be auctioning some items from his collection to help a local hospital in their battle with Covid-19.

Iommi shared the news on Saturday. He wrote in a Facebook post, "We were about to announce a charity 'evening with Tony Iommi' to raise some money for the Birmingham hospitals, when this awful virus struck.

"Now as all charitable events have been cancelled, I wanted to still do something to help. So, I've put a few things together of my own up for auction. All the money raised will go to the Birmingham's Heartlands hospital charity.

"Please! I hope that you can help, they really do need our support ! Without these doctors and nurses, what would we do....we owe them so much! -- Tony"





Related Stories

Tony Iommi Limited Edition Gibson SG Revealed

Queen Legend Helped Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs 2019 In Review

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Shares Christmas Video

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Offers Support For Metallica's Hetfield

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future 2018 In Review

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Announces A Life In Music Events

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future

More Tony Iommi News



