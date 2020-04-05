John Fogerty And Family Rock CCR Classic In Quarantine Jam

(hennemusic) John Fogerty and his family are streaming video of a home quarantine jam performance of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, "Down On The Corner."
The tune features Fogerty on electric guitar and lead vocals, with son Shane and daughter Kelsy on acoustics and Tyler on bass. "We are thinking of all the fans and their families during these difficult times," says the rocker. "Music brings us all together, even from our homes."
Fogerty has been regularly streaming performances from his California home during the current pandemic, including an appearance on Rolling Stone's new "In My Room" series and a recent double-shot of CCR tracks. Watch the video of the "Down On The Corner" performance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
