.

Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Bill Withers Tribute

Keavin Wiggins | 04-05-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bill Withers

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has shared a tribute to Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer Bill Withers, who died from heart complications at the age of 81.

Withers is best known for his 1972 hit "Lean On Me", as well as his Grammy winning track "Ain't No Sunshine". Hagar took to Facebook to share an acoustic cover of the latter. He captioned the clip, ""RIP Bill Withers (1938 - 2020) #billwithers #aintnosunshine #rip".

The family of Bill Withers had this to say about his passing, "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other.

"As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones." Watch Hagar's tribute here.


Related Stories


Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Bill Withers Tribute

More Bill Withers News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Christopher Cross Tests Positive For Covid-19- Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Bill Withers Tribute- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Auctioning Items For Covid-19 Relief- Megadeth- more

Reviews

Rose Tattoo - Outlaws

Apache Rose - Tiny Love

Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

advertisement
Latest News

Christopher Cross Tests Positive For Covid-19

Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Bill Withers Tribute

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Auctioning Items For Covid-19 Relief

America Load 'Half Century' Box Set With Rarities

Haken Release 'Prosthetic' Video

Beyond The Black Share New Single 'Golden Pariahs'

Megadeth's Full Resurrection Fest Set Streaming Online

John Fogerty And Family Rock CCR Classic In Quarantine Jam