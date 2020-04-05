Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Bill Withers Tribute

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar has shared a tribute to Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer Bill Withers, who died from heart complications at the age of 81.

Withers is best known for his 1972 hit "Lean On Me", as well as his Grammy winning track "Ain't No Sunshine". Hagar took to Facebook to share an acoustic cover of the latter. He captioned the clip, ""RIP Bill Withers (1938 - 2020) #billwithers #aintnosunshine #rip".

The family of Bill Withers had this to say about his passing, "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other.

"As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones." Watch Hagar's tribute here.





Related Stories

More Bill Withers News



