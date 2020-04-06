James Taylor and Jackson Browne Postpone Spring Tour

James Taylor has announced that he has been forced to postpone his spring tour with his All-Star Band and special guest Jackson Browne due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The rescheduled dates will be announced soon. James Taylor and Jackson Browne had this to say, "As this summer's tour of 27 towns and cities across the US drew near, we've been increasingly excited to hit the road again.
So it's deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)! "As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility.
"So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy." See the postponed dates below:
May 15 New Orleans, LA / Smoothie King Center
May 16 Houston, TX / Toyota Center
May 18 Ft. Worth, TX / Dickies Arena
May 21 Salt Lake City, UT / Maverik Center
May 22 Boise, ID / ExtraMile Arena
May 24 Tacoma, WA / Tacoma Dome
May 25 Portland, OR / Moda Center
May 27 San Francisco, CA / Chase Center
May 28 Anaheim, CA / Honda Center
May 29 San Diego, CA / Pechanga Arena
June 10 Chicago, IL / United Center
June 12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center
June 13 Clarkston, MI / DTE Entergy Center
June 15 Dayton, OH / Nutter Center
June 16 Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena
June 18 Hershey, PA / Giant Center
June 19 Bethel, NY / Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 21** Boston, MA / Fenway Park
June 23 Roanoke, VA / Berglund Center Coliseum
June 24 Charleston, WV / Charleston Coliseum
June 26 Louisville, KY / KFC Yum! Center
June 27 Memphis, TN / FedEx Forum
June 29 Atlanta, GA / Infinite Energy Center
June 30 Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena
July 7 Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center
July 8 Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health - Jones Beach
July 10 Camden, NJ / BB&T Center
