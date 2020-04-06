James Taylor and Jackson Browne Postpone Spring Tour

James Taylor has announced that he has been forced to postpone his spring tour with his All-Star Band and special guest Jackson Browne due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rescheduled dates will be announced soon. James Taylor and Jackson Browne had this to say, "As this summer's tour of 27 towns and cities across the US drew near, we've been increasingly excited to hit the road again.

So it's deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)! "As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility.

"So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy." See the postponed dates below:



May 15 New Orleans, LA / Smoothie King Center

May 16 Houston, TX / Toyota Center

May 18 Ft. Worth, TX / Dickies Arena

May 21 Salt Lake City, UT / Maverik Center

May 22 Boise, ID / ExtraMile Arena

May 24 Tacoma, WA / Tacoma Dome

May 25 Portland, OR / Moda Center

May 27 San Francisco, CA / Chase Center

May 28 Anaheim, CA / Honda Center

May 29 San Diego, CA / Pechanga Arena

June 10 Chicago, IL / United Center

June 12 Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center

June 13 Clarkston, MI / DTE Entergy Center

June 15 Dayton, OH / Nutter Center

June 16 Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena

June 18 Hershey, PA / Giant Center

June 19 Bethel, NY / Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 21** Boston, MA / Fenway Park

June 23 Roanoke, VA / Berglund Center Coliseum

June 24 Charleston, WV / Charleston Coliseum

June 26 Louisville, KY / KFC Yum! Center

June 27 Memphis, TN / FedEx Forum

June 29 Atlanta, GA / Infinite Energy Center

June 30 Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

July 7 Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8 Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health - Jones Beach

July 10 Camden, NJ / BB&T Center





