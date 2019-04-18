James Taylor's 'One Man Band' Set For Special Reissue

James Taylor's live album, "One Man Band", is coming to vinyl for the very first time with a special reissue from Craft Recordings that is set to hit stores on June 7th.

The new double LP edition of "One Man Band" will feature 180-gram discs, a deluxe gatefold jacket and was mastered by Ryan Smith at Sterling Sound and pressed at RTI.

The live recording features the iconic music star paired only with his guitar, drum machine and keyboardist Larry Goldings (John Mayer, Sia, John Scofield) plus pre-recorded accompaniment of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus on "My Traveling Star" and "Shower The People."

In the album's original liner notes, Taylor wrote, "The last time I toured solo was in the late '70s. That's how I started out, just the guitar and a handful of songs. As time went by, I added other musicians because it's great playing in a big band. But from time to time...it's good to get back to basics and to present the songs in their original form."

Track Listing:

Side A

1. Something In The Way She Moves

2. Never Die Young

3. The Frozen Man

4. Mean Old Man

5. School Song

6. Country Road

Side B

1. Slap Leather

2. My Traveling Star

3. You've Got A Friend

4. Steamroller Blues

Side C

1. Secret O' Life

2. Line 'Em Up

3. Chili Dog

4. Shower The People

5. Sweet Baby James

Side D

1. Carolina In My Mind

2. Fire And Rain

3. Copperline

4. You Can Close Your Eyes





