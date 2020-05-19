James Taylor and Jackson Brown Announce Rescheduled Tour

James Taylor and Jackson Brown have announced the rescheduled dates for their U.S. tour, which has now been delayed to the spring and summer of 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The James Taylor and Band Tanglewood concert scheduled for July 4, 2020 has also been rescheduled to July 4, 2021. The rescheduled dates for Taylor's June 21, 2020 concert at Fenway Park with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin will be revealed following Major League Baseball's announcement of their full schedule.
Taylor and Browne had this to say, "Disappointing as it is to have to reschedule these shows, our first tour together, James/Jackson and I look forward with intense excitement to next spring when, hopefully, we'll finally get to set this thing in motion.
"We were hoping to reschedule the tour a bit sooner but the experts we consulted have advised waiting for a full year. We thank you all for your patience and understanding and are really encouraged by the majority of you who are holding onto your tickets. We WILL honor them." See the rescheduled dates below:
May 14, 2021 New Orleans, LA / Smoothie King Center
May 15, 2021 Houston, TX / Toyota Center
May 17, 2021 Ft. Worth, TX / Dickies Arena
May 20, 2021 Salt Lake City, UT / Maverik Center
May 21, 2021 Boise, ID / ExtraMile Arena
May 23, 2021 Tacoma, WA / Tacoma Dome
May 24, 2021 Portland, OR / Moda Center
May 26, 2021 San Francisco, CA / Chase Center
May 28, 2021 Anaheim, CA / Honda Center
May 29, 2021 San Diego, CA / Pechanga Arena
June 9, 2021 Chicago, IL / United Center
June 11, 2021 Cuyahoga Falls, OH / Blossom Music Center
June 12, 2021 Clarkston, MI / DTE Entergy Center
June 14, 2021 Dayton, OH / Nutter Center
June 15, 2021 Charleston, WV / Charleston Coliseum
June 17, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA / PPG Paints Arena
June 23, 2021 Roanoke, VA / Berglund Center Coliseum
June 25, 2021 Louisville, KY / KFC Yum! Center
June 26, 2021 Memphis, TN / FedExForum
June 28, 2021 Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena
June 29, 2021 Atlanta, GA / Infinite Energy Center
July 1, 2021 Hershey, PA / Giant Center
July 2, 2021 Bethel, NY / Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 4, 2021 Lenox, MA / Tanglewood **
July 7, 2021 Holmdel, NJ / PNC Bank Arts Center
July 9, 2021 Camden, NJ / BB&T Center
July 10, 2021 Wantagh, NY / Northwell Health @ Jones Beach
*all dates with special guest Jackson Browne, with the exception of Tanglewood
**Lenox, MA Tanglewood concert is with James Taylor and his All-Star Band
