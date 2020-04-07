Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder Covid-19 TV Special Lineup

Elton John, Paul McCartney, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder lead the lineup for the One World: Together At Home television special which will be broadcast globally on April 18th, according to Classic Rock.

The special event is being curated by Lady Gaga to help raise funds of the Covid-19 Response Fund and it will broadcast on several television networks including ABC, CBS, NBC.

Fans will also be able to tune in online via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and Facebook and late night TV stars Jimmy Kimmell, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon will hosting the event.

Other stars who will be taking part include Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette and Stevie Wonder. Lady Gaga had this to say, "It is so important to think globally and support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks. We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented, and cultural movement.

"We are all so very grateful to all of the health care professionals across the country and around the world who are on the frontlines during COVID-19. What you are doing is putting yourselves in harm's way to help the world and we all salute you."

Find more details about the fund here.





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Helps Elton John Break Chart Record

Elton John and Rolling Stones Big Winners At Pollstar Awards

Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John Duet Emotional For Sharon

How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man

Ozzy Osbourne Streaming 'Ordinary Man' Featuring Elton John

Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John

Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours Of 2019

Rocketman Premiere Emotional For Elton John

Elton John Biopic 'Rocket Man' Video Released

More Elton John News



