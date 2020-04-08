.

New Found Glory Deliver 'Shook By Your Shaved Head'

Michael Angulia | 04-08-2020

New Found Glory have released a brand new track called "Shook By Your Shaved Head." The track comes from their forthcoming studio album.

The veteran band will be releasing their 10th studio effort, entitled "Forever + Ever x Infinity" on May 29th. Guitarist Chad Gilbert had this to say about the effort,

"This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make. The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again." Check out the new song here.


