Society 1 Answer Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge

Society 1 have shared a new track and video called "Can't Unsee" which was inspired by Sammy Hagar and The Circle's remotely recorded Lockdown Challenge song "Funky Feng Shui.

The Lockdown Challenge started with Hagar and his bandmates connecting via smartphones from their own remote locations and recording the new song.

Society 1 frontman Matt Zane says Hagar's social media post and was inspired to issue the challenge to his own bandmates Jimmy Minj (Bass), Johnny Pilz (Guitar) and Zhenya Pro (Drums).

Zane had this to say, "I thought this has to be the best social media challenge I've seen during the whole quarantine. What an interesting way to elevate the situation creatively and focus on something so positive and unique."

Matt added, "I wanted to do this exactly as Hagar and his band The Circle did it. No studio, 100% recorded from home. I'm not an engineer or studio guy so it was incredibly challenging mixing and basically producing it myself but I'm pleasantly surprised by the results." Check it out below:





