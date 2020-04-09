.

Society 1 Answer Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge

Keavin Wiggins | 04-09-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Society 1

Society 1 have shared a new track and video called "Can't Unsee" which was inspired by Sammy Hagar and The Circle's remotely recorded Lockdown Challenge song "Funky Feng Shui.

The Lockdown Challenge started with Hagar and his bandmates connecting via smartphones from their own remote locations and recording the new song.

Society 1 frontman Matt Zane says Hagar's social media post and was inspired to issue the challenge to his own bandmates Jimmy Minj (Bass), Johnny Pilz (Guitar) and Zhenya Pro (Drums).

Zane had this to say, "I thought this has to be the best social media challenge I've seen during the whole quarantine. What an interesting way to elevate the situation creatively and focus on something so positive and unique."

Matt added, "I wanted to do this exactly as Hagar and his band The Circle did it. No studio, 100% recorded from home. I'm not an engineer or studio guy so it was incredibly challenging mixing and basically producing it myself but I'm pleasantly surprised by the results." Check it out below:


Related Stories


Society 1 Answer Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge

Society 1 Added To Static-X Tour

Society 1Recruit Punk Icon To Mix New Album

More Society 1 News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guests On Cherie Currie Album- Rival Sons Frontman Performing On Covid-19 Telethon- Twenty One Pilots Release Video For New Song- more

Reviews

Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories

Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan

Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011

Singled Out: Etherius' The Rivers of Sand and Blood

Rose Tattoo - Outlaws

advertisement
Latest News

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album

Rival Sons Frontman Performing On Covid-19 Telethon

Twenty One Pilots Release Video For New Song 'Level Of Concern'

Ozzy and Tony Iommi Brought Closer Together Amid Covid-19

Pearl Jam Hosting Special Reddit AMA Session With Fans

More Stars Pay Tribute To John Prine

Society 1 Answer Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge

Beth Hart And Fans Put Together 'No Place Like Home' Video