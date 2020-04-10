Megadeth Ready To Record New Album

Megadeth bassist and cofounder David Ellefson revealed in a new interview that the band has completed writing and is ready to record to the follow up to their 2016 album "Dystopia".

Ellefson shared the news during an interview with The Metal Voice earlier this week. He said, "We've been working on it, and it's written, and it's ready to be recorded. In fact, we were gonna start recording it toward the end of March. But, of course, all of this happened.

We ended up having to cancel out of the Hell & Heaven Fest in Mexico City, which I think was March 15th. And right after that, we were gonna go to Nashville and get started cutting tracks, but with everything shutting down like this, we obviously have to put health matters for us.

"And it isn't just the four of us, you go in the studio, and now you've got a whole staff of people in studios and carting services and all kinds of other services that go along with making records.

"Everybody's locked down right now. So once the lockdown lifts and it's safe to go back to - I hate to say 'normal life,' but it's safe to basically engage in that again, we will absolutely be ready to rock." Watch the interview below:





Related Stories

Megadeth's Full Resurrection Fest Set Streaming Online

Megadeth's David Ellefson Releasing New Song For Covid-19 Relief

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Working On Album and Finishing Book

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Mourns Death Of His Sister

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine And Daughter Rock Beatles Classic

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Announce Coheadline Tour

Former Megadeth and Lamb Of God Stars Form New Project

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Declared '100 Perfect Cancer Free'

Dave Mustaine's Daughter Performs With Megadeth

More Megadeth News



