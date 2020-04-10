Megadeth bassist and cofounder David Ellefson revealed in a new interview that the band has completed writing and is ready to record to the follow up to their 2016 album "Dystopia".
Ellefson shared the news during an interview with The Metal Voice earlier this week. He said, "We've been working on it, and it's written, and it's ready to be recorded. In fact, we were gonna start recording it toward the end of March. But, of course, all of this happened.
We ended up having to cancel out of the Hell & Heaven Fest in Mexico City, which I think was March 15th. And right after that, we were gonna go to Nashville and get started cutting tracks, but with everything shutting down like this, we obviously have to put health matters for us.
"And it isn't just the four of us, you go in the studio, and now you've got a whole staff of people in studios and carting services and all kinds of other services that go along with making records.
"Everybody's locked down right now. So once the lockdown lifts and it's safe to go back to - I hate to say 'normal life,' but it's safe to basically engage in that again, we will absolutely be ready to rock." Watch the interview below:
Megadeth's Full Resurrection Fest Set Streaming Online
Megadeth's David Ellefson Releasing New Song For Covid-19 Relief
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Working On Album and Finishing Book
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Mourns Death Of His Sister
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine And Daughter Rock Beatles Classic
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Announce Coheadline Tour
Former Megadeth and Lamb Of God Stars Form New Project
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Declared '100 Perfect Cancer Free'
Dave Mustaine's Daughter Performs With Megadeth
Megadeth Ready To Record New Album- Slipknot's Full 2019 Download Festival Performance To Stream Online- Sammy Hagar Addresses Status Of Summer Tour- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011
Singled Out: Etherius' The Rivers of Sand and Blood
Megadeth Ready To Record New Album
Slipknot's Full 2019 Download Festival Performance To Stream Online
A Killer's Confession Release Quarantine Video For 'Last Chance'
Umphrey's McGee Deliver 'Easter In Quarantine'
Caligula's Horse Release 'Slow Violence' Video
Of Monsters and Men Cover on Post Malone's 'Circles'
Warbringer Unleash 'Glorious End' Video
Singled Out: Jess Jocoy's Castles Made Of Sand