Sammy Hagar Addresses Status Of Summer Tour

Bruce Henne | 04-09-2020

Sammy Hagar

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar shared an update on the status of his upcoming US summer tour with The Circle and Night Ranger in a new interview with SiriusXM.

Set to begin July 9 in West Palm Beach, Florida, original co-headliners Whitesnake were recently forced to cancel their 2020 schedule while David Coverdale awaits the opportunity to have hernia surgery, but things remain on schedule as far as the Red Rocker is concerned.

"Well, Live Nation says until further notice, they're just leaving things as they are," revealed Hagar on the April 7 edition of Trunk Nation with host Eddie Trunk. "But there's a possibility of it postponing the first leg, and then we'll look at the second leg.

"The good thing about our tour is we're in three legs - we're July, August, September. So if July gets canceled, or postponed, we move it to October, and then we can start in August. We can keep stacking it around. Then we get into the winter, and we'd have to go indoors or something.

"Listen, I'm gonna get out there and play," he added. "Otherwise, I'm gonna go crazy. And I don't want Mikey breathing down my neck: 'Hey, Sambo, hey, when are we going out? Hey, Sambo, when is the next gig?'"

"My wife is breathing down my neck to get my ass out of the house," added bassist Michael Anthony. "You know, the only thing that's really crazy, though, now is I'm starting to read in the trades and stuff like that, they talk about when everything starts to calm down and they're letting people out again or whatever, it might take a while for the concert business to build back up, because a lot of people still might be kind of gun shy, so to speak, to go to a concert and be around a bunch of people like that." Listen to the interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


