Sammy Hagar previews Joe Elliott TV Interview

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar sits down with Joe Elliott of Def Leppard in a preview of the April 19 launch of the fifth season of the AXS TV series "Rock & Roll Road Trip."

The episode sees Hagar head to Las Vegas for a stop at the Cabo Wabo and the key to the city; he sits down with Shaquille O'Neal at his Big Chicken restaurant and then talks with Elliott before jamming with Def Leppard during rehearsals for the band's residency at Planet Hollywood.

The preview clip sees the pair discussing Def Leppard's longevity and, in particular, their commitment to move forward as a band following a 1984 car accident that resulted in drummer Rick Allen losing his left arm during sessions for their fourth album, "Hysteria."

"When Rick lost his arm," explains Elliott, "the way that we'd become - even then, after only five years as a band - we were so tight, it was like 'well, you don't kick your brother out of the family if he has an accident', so, if he can't do this, it's up to him to tell us. And that gave him the confidence to give it a go."

Hagar has confirmed the lineup for the first six episodes of the fifth season, which will see him joined by Brian May, Joe Walsh, Extreme, Rob Thomas, Ted Nugent and more.

"Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar" will premiere its fifth season on Sunday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. Watch the preview clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Addresses Status Of Summer Tour

Society 1 Answer Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Lockdown For The Who Cover

Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Bill Withers Tribute

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Stream New Lockdown Challenge Song

Sammy Hagar Announces New Season Of Rock & Roll Road Trip

Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Cancel Tour Dates

Sammy Hagar Planning Las Vegas Residency

More Sammy Hagar News



