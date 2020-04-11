Supergroup Kill The Lights Release 'Plagues' Video

Kill The Lights, the new band featuring former members of Bullet For My Valentine and Throw the Fight, have released a video for the new song "Plagues."

The band lineup includes vocalist James Clark (ex-Throw The Fight), guitarist Jordan Whelan (Still Remains), drummer Michael "Moose" Thomas (ex-Bullet For My Valentine) and guitarist Travis Montgomery (ex-Threat Signal).

James had this to say about the new song, "Lyrically, 'Plagues' deals with the fear of being alone, and feelings of isolation away from family, friends, and loved ones.

"It forces you to take a hard look at yourself and accept that we are all vulnerable and need human interaction and love. It reminds us to take each day for what it is, and to make the best of bad situations - because nothing is guaranteed." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Bullet For My Valentine's Moose Returns With New Band

More Kill The Lights News



