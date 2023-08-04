.

Kill The Lights Premiere 'Hear You Scream' Video

08-04-2023

Kill The Lights News Single art August 04, 2023
Single art

(Atom Splitter) Kill The Lights, which features former members of Bullet for My Valentine, Throw the Fight, Threat Signal, and Still Remains, released their debut album The Sinner, in 2020 via Fearless Records.

Earlier this summer, they dropped the new single "Broken Bones." Today, they are hurling another banger at metal fans in the form of "Hear You Scream."

The track is a flawless marriage of classic, shreddy, and finger-slicing metal riffs, galloping solos, modern, layered, and soaring vocal harmonies. It also factors in screams that sound as though they have ascended the bowls of hell and two utterly seismic breakdowns. The band keeps one foot in the past, honoring the genre's rich tradition, all the while marching forward to keep the genre as vital as ever.

"'Hear You Scream' is about being trapped in a toxic relationship and not knowing how to escape," says singer James Clark. "You convince yourself over and over that things will get better, but all along, you are being used. When the mask of 'fake love' is peeled back, the web of lies and deceit are unveiled. You slowly and strategically bide your time and exact your revenge."

