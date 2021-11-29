Bullet For My Valentine Offshoot Kill the Lights Share 'Chasing Shadows'

Bullet for My Valentine offshoot Kill the Lights have released a brand new single called "Chasing Shadows", which is the follow up to their 2020 debut album, "The Sinner".
The song feature is also the band's first track to feature their brand new bassist Jay James (ex- Bullet For My Valentine), which reunites him with his former bandmate Michael "Moose" Thomas.
Aside from the BFMV alumni, the group also features vocalist James Clark (ex-Throw The Fight), guitarist Jordan Whelan (Still Remains), and guitarist Travis Montgomery (ex-Threat Signal).
The band had the following to say about their brand new single, "Chasing Shadows' is the perfect song, lyrically, to re-introduce Jay and his talents to the world.
"The lyrics discuss the mental struggle of living with past decisions and failures, and the effort it takes to get back to the top. 'Chasing Shadows' is about proving the doubters wrong and showing the world through sweat, blood, and tears that you are and always were good enough!" Stream it below:
Supergroup Kill The Lights Release 'Plagues' Video
Bullet For My Valentine's Moose Returns With New Band
Ozzy Osbourne's Stolen 'Blizzard Of Ozz' Gold Disc Returned To Him- Alice Cooper Recruits Ace Frehley For Christmas Pudding Concert- more
Fans Can Get 'Unchained: The Eddie Van Halen' Story Early- Royal Blood Premiere 'All We Have Is Now' Video- Deep Purple- more
Planes Mistaken For Stars' Gared O'Donnell Dead At 44- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Earns Wolfgang His First Grammy Nomination- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed- AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations- The Eagles- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach
Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack