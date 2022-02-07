Bullet For My Valentine Offshoot Kill The Lights Share New Song

Metal supergroup Kill The Lights have shared a music video for their brand new single "Dead From The Start". It is the follow up to the band's 2020 debut, "The Sinner".

The group features vocalist James Clark (ex-Throw The Fight), guitarist Jordan Whelan (Still Remains), drummer Michael "Moose" Thomas (ex-Bullet For My Valentine), bassist Jay James (ex-Bullet For My Valentine) and guitarist Travis Montgomery (ex-Threat Signal).

James had this to say, "'Dead From the Start' attempts to give the listener an insight into the types of thoughts and feelings that someone living with mental health issues endures daily.

"Being able to talk openly about mental health is the first step in ensuring those that need help receive the support and resources readily available to them.

"Millions of people are fighting alone each day in darkness, and it's time to remove the social stigma around mental health." Watch the video below:

