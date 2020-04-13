.

Ratt Star In New GEICO Commercial

Keavin Wiggins | 04-13-2020

Ratt

The current lineup of Ratt recall their blockbuster hit song "Round And Round" in a brand new television commercial from the insurance company GEICO.

The song originally appeared on the band's 1984 debut full-length album "Out Of The Cellar" and the insurance company bills the clip as "New homeowners rave about the character and detail of their new home. Although, they do have a small Ratt issue."

The new commercial features the current bandmembers frontman Stephen Pearcy, bassist Juan Croucier, guitarist Jordan Ziff and drummer Pete Holmes. Watch it below:


