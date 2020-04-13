Ratt Star In New GEICO Commercial

The current lineup of Ratt recall their blockbuster hit song "Round And Round" in a brand new television commercial from the insurance company GEICO.

The song originally appeared on the band's 1984 debut full-length album "Out Of The Cellar" and the insurance company bills the clip as "New homeowners rave about the character and detail of their new home. Although, they do have a small Ratt issue."

The new commercial features the current bandmembers frontman Stephen Pearcy, bassist Juan Croucier, guitarist Jordan Ziff and drummer Pete Holmes. Watch it below:





Related Stories

Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter Announce Summer Tour

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Streams Song From Upcoming Solo Album

Ratt Reveal Plans To Launch 2018 Tour

More Ratt News



