Ratt Star In New GEICO Commercial

The current lineup of Ratt recall their blockbuster hit song "Round And Round" in a brand new television commercial from the insurance company GEICO.
The song originally appeared on the band's 1984 debut full-length album "Out Of The Cellar" and the insurance company bills the clip as "New homeowners rave about the character and detail of their new home. Although, they do have a small Ratt issue."
The new commercial features the current bandmembers frontman Stephen Pearcy, bassist Juan Croucier, guitarist Jordan Ziff and drummer Pete Holmes. Watch it below:
Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter Announce Summer Tour
Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Streams Song From Upcoming Solo Album
Ratt Reveal Plans To Launch 2018 Tour
