Megadeth Launching Rattleheads NFT Collection

(Rephlektor) Megadeth have announced that they will be launching "Rattleheads a generative NFT art collection pulling from nearly 40 years of iconic themes and imagery.
The collection is based off of Megadeth's skeletal mascot Vic Rattlehead, an otherworldly being born in a dungeon of torment and pain. With eyes covered by a riveted-on visor, his mouth clamped shut, and ears closed with metal caps, Vic embodies the phrase "See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil".
Produced by Five to One Collective in partnership with Upper Echelon Studios, the collection is inspired by Megadeth's long-standing Cyber Army fan club and features militaristic "mission deployment mechanics" alongside vast additional utility to be revealed in upcoming transmissions.
Dave Mustaine had this to say, "As long as Megadeth has been a band, I've ensured that we were leading the charge. Our ﬁrst album set the standard for thrash metal. We were the ﬁrst band to have a website. Our fan club Cyber Army was started in 1994. Our 2016 album Dystopia came with a full Virtual Reality experience. And now with the rise of web3 technology and its ability to directly connect us with our fans - this moment is perfect for Megadeth. It allows the ultimate connection with our community and with none other than the almighty Vic Rattlehead as our standard-bearer."
More info is to be released weekly.
Megadeth Earn Their Highest Charting Album Of All Time
Megadeth Score Top 5 Debut With 'The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!'
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online
Nickelback San Quentin Video- Soilwork and Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47- Ozzy Osbourne Previews Miniseries- more
David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic- Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch- Megadeth- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Nickelback Release San Quentin Video
Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47
Ozzy Osbourne Previews Patient Number 9 Miniseries
Sleeping With Sirens Deliver Complete Collapse Video
Motorhead Stream 1982 Live Video Ahead Of Iron Fist Reissue
Clutch To Perform New Album On Livestream
Megadeth Launching Rattleheads NFT Collection
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville Coming This Month