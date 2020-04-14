Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory Honors Fallen Highway Patrol Officer

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory visited state troopers with the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) in Las Vegas last Friday, April 10th, just 2 weeks after fellow state trooper Sgt Ben Jenkins was tragically murdered while assisting a stranded motorist in Ely, Nevada.

We were sent the following details: Being a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada Bathory is a major supporter of his local law enforcement, as well as law enforcement throughout the country. He frequently visits police departments to talk with officers and discuss various topics affecting law enforcement.

Bathory's band, Five Finger Death Punch have also supported various organizations benefitting first responder related causes over the years. Most recently, in 2019 the band made a $ 65,000 donation of proceeds from their global #1 hit single "Blue On Black" feat. Brantley Gilbert, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Brian May of Queen to the Gary Sinise Foundation which honors America's defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need. The previous year, in 2018, Five Finger Death Punch donated $95,000 to C.O.P.S. - Concerns Of Police Survivors whose mission is rebuilding shattered lives of survivors and co-workers affected by line of duty deaths, through partnerships with law enforcement and the community.

Bathory himself is a major supporter of Nevada's Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF), a fund set up to assist officers injured on the job or family members left behind by a fallen hero. He's been supporting the IPOF with yearly donations and most recently has donated funds to the grieving family of fallen NHP Sgt Ben Jenkins. In January 2019, Bathory also made a donation in support of another Nevada State Trooper whose house was severely damaged by a fire displacing the trooper, his wife and 3 young children. Trooper Jason Buratczuk states: "Zoltan's support of the law enforcement community and his willingness to assist a grieving department and family during one of the most tragic times in our agency's history is amazing. He is very down to earth and always connects with our troopers on a personal level when he comes to visit. His continued love and support during this most difficult time is very much appreciated by our department."

On March 27th, 2020, Sergeant Ben Jenkins was shot and killed when he stopped to assist a disabled motorist on US-93 near mile marker 106 in White Pine County shortly before 6:00 am.

During the encounter with the subject, the man fatally shot Sergeant Jenkins. The man then stole Sergeant Jenkins' uniform and patrol car and fled the area. He was apprehended several hours later following a massive manhunt involving numerous agencies.

Sergeant Jenkins was a veteran of both the Army National Guard and Air National Guard. He had served with the Nevada Highway Patrol for 12 years. He had previously served with the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division and with the Nevada Division of Forestry. He is survived by his wife, four children, five grandchildren, and mother.





